LeBron James has undoubtedly always shown a willingness to branch out of basketball, be it his entrepreneurial initiatives or his general love of other sports. And well, golf has never quite been high up on the list, although that seems to have changed of late.

Keeping in line with that exact trend, LeBron is now set to feature in an upcoming episode of the Bob Does Sports show, hosted by YouTuber Robby Berger. Berger announced James’ upcoming presence via a hilarious video on X in which he can be seen enjoying the sport.

Tomorrow on Bob Does Sports… @KingJames joins the program pic.twitter.com/ux7KlFJLR5 — BrilliantlyDumb (@RobbyBerger) April 1, 2026

“Didn’t think we would ever be saying this, LeBron James is here,” Berger says in the clip.

The video then proceeds to show LeBron taking several shots. He is also seen dancing and celebrating one of his attempts rather animatedly.

“Well you guys are savages man,” he proceeds to say.

James was then seen teaching his famous ‘Silencer' celebration to the group, with the upcoming episode set to go into further detail. While golf in itself is not a sport LeBron has played for years, that has seemingly changed, straight from the horse’s mouth, per the New York Post.

“I told myself when I turned 40, I wanted to do something that…was maybe uncomfortable or I’ve never done in my life before. I never played golf in my life before,” James recently told reporters after his triple-double against the Washington Wizards.

Now aged 41, James is heading towards the twilight of his career, and appears intent to regularly play golf instead.

“It’s something that I’ve really put a lot of time in. I mean, I love the sport. I appreciate the sport. I love how difficult it is. And I love the challenge. So I look forward to just putting more work in over the course of however long it takes me. But right now I’m having a hell of a time playing it,” he said.

That, for now, appears to have resulted in his upcoming appearance on Berger’s show.