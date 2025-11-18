The Los Angeles Lakers finished their five-game road trip with a 3-2 record after outclassing the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-95, at Fiserv Forum on Saturday. The Lakers improved to 10-4, including 7-2 on away games.

The dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves once again led the charge for the Purple and Gold. Doncic had 41 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, while Reaves added 25 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

They got everybody involved, as the Lakers unleashed a balanced attack against the Bucks. However, in two instances, Bronny James refused to take the open shot after Doncic passed him the ball.

It prompted Lakers coach JJ Redick to bellow from the sideline: “Bronny, you gotta shoot the f***** ball!”

Article Continues Below

James was inserted in the starting lineup for the first time this season, but his reluctance to take the shot forced Redick to take him out after just four minutes. He played 10 minutes overall, missing two shots and tallying one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Redick has been trying to further build the confidence of the 21-year-old guard. While James has had his moments, he still needs to be more consistent, especially on offense. But the fact that Redick is giving him the green light to shoot should be extra encouraging for the second-year playmaker.

The son of LeBron James is averaging 2.0 points on 26.9% shooting from the field, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per outing. His energy on defense has helped the Lakers to a winning record.

James could get another chance when Los Angeles will host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.