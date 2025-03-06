Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick took a sarcastic jab at superstar LeBron James after scoring his 50,000-point milestone in Tuesday’s 136-115 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. James scored 34 points on 10-of-18 attempts, including 5-of-10 from deep, and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. He also finished with eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal.

For reaching 50,000 career points, Redick made a playful joke among James’ Lakers teammates in the locker room after the win.

“LeBron, congrats on 50,000 points,” Redick said. “It only took you 22 years.”

Expand Tweet

Two years removed from LeBron surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, he became the first player in the history of the NBA to score 50,000 points throughout his career. After Tuesday’s win against the Pelicans, Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacted to the unprecedented milestone during his media availability.

Doncic referred to James’ age, 40, while speaking on how impressive it’s been playing alongside his new teammate since joining the Lakers, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“It’s amazing. Watching him do this stuff at this age is just unbelievable,” Doncic said. “50K points… I can’t even explain how insane that is. And he might get to 70K, man. You never know.”

Doncic scored 30 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds, one block, and one steal in the Lakers’ win against the Pelicans as Redick and his team continue their hot streak, which has led to the second-best record in the Western Conference. The Lakers are on a seven-game winning streak and improved to 39-21.

Magic Johnson on LeBron James’ unpreceded career milestone

Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson reacted to Lakers star LeBron James reaching his epic career milestone. Johnson congratulated James on his 50,000th point with a post on social media. This is an unprecedented career milestone that could be the NBA record for decades, as The King hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in 2024-25. He’s far from done.

In his 22nd season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.0 rebounds and has stepped up his game over the past month. He averaged 29.3 points on 55.5% shooting, including 44.3% from deep, and 10.5 rebounds in February.

Johnson congratulated James on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Congratulations to the King LeBron James for becoming the only player in NBA history to score 50,000 regular season and playoff points! 👏🏾,”

The Lakers’ climb to the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings has helped them become title contenders. They’ll look to keep their streak going against the Knicks on Thursday.