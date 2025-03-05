It was in February 2023 when LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer of the NBA (regular season only), with the Los Angeles Lakers star nailing a fadeaway over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams. A little over two years later, James somehow one-upped himself in the scoring department, becoming the first-ever player in league history to record 50,000 points for his career (regular season and playoffs combined) during the Lakers' 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This is a feat that should withstand the test of time; he has nearly 6,000 more points than the second on the all-time leaderboard (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) — a testament to his incredible longevity as well as the frequency with which he makes deep playoff runs. Achieving this kind of accomplishment deserves all the praise in the world, and Lakers legend Magic Johnson had nothing but kind words to say towards James for this latest career milestone.

“Congratulations to the King LeBron James for becoming the only player in NBA history to score 50,000 regular season and playoff points! 👏🏾,” Johnson wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Johnson's tweet, as per usual, is very matter of fact, which never ceases to entertain. But as James would attest to himself, there is no greater honor than to hear the legends who paved the way for him sing his praises, and the Lakers star, as he continues to thrive even in his older age, is continuing to strengthen his claim as the greatest basketball player to ever grace planet Earth.

What LeBron James is doing for the Lakers isn't normal

LeBron James has been so great for so long that he has almost desensitized what it means to age. Professional athletes that still play at 40 years of age typically are nowhere close to being at their best, but James is somehow bucking every aging trend known to man.

Father Time may be undefeated, but the Lakers star is certainly putting up as good of a fight as anyone — especially in a sport as workload-intensive as basketball.

It's not like James is simply racking up empty stats or simply taking up a roster spot just so he could fill up the stat sheet and record even more milestones; he tallied 34 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in a dominant Lakers win — their seventh in a row — as they tighten up their hold on the two-spot in the Western Conference standings.