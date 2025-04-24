The Los Angeles Lakers evened their first-round series with a 94-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but head coach JJ Redick made it clear that there’s still work to be done. Speaking with The Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, Redick offered a blunt assessment of the Lakers’ offensive performance.

“The tape showed we weren't very good offensively,” Redick said. He noted the Lakers must find ways to create more “thrust” and “pace” moving forward.

Los Angeles scored just 94 points while shooting 45.3% from the field and 20.7% from three-point range, connecting on only six of 29 attempts from beyond the arc. That output fell far below their season averages of 113.4 points per game on 47.9% shooting and 36.6% from three, where they typically hit 13.3 threes per contest.

JJ Redick urges offensive improvement as Lakers prep for Game 3 vs. Timberwolves

Despite the offensive struggles, the Lakers delivered a complete turnaround on the defensive end. In stark contrast to Game 1 — when the Timberwolves scored 117 points on 51.2% shooting and knocked down 21 threes at a 50% clip — Los Angeles held Minnesota to just 85 points on 38% shooting from the field and 20% from three. The Timberwolves managed only five made three-pointers in Game 2.

Luka Doncic once again anchored the Lakers with 31 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and a block, showcasing his playoff poise and ability to carry the offense when needed. However, Redick’s postgame reality check signaled the team can't rely on individual brilliance alone if they plan to advance.

The series now shifts to Minneapolis, where the Timberwolves posted a 25-16 home record during the regular season. Game 3 is set for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. With Games 3 and 4 on the road, the Lakers will aim to build on their defensive momentum while addressing Redick’s concerns about offensive efficiency.