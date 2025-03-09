When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024-25, the season has to be split into two distinct segments: before and after the acquisition of Luka Doncic.

That's right, after toiling away in the middle of the pack, looking like a flawed playoff team for much of the season, the Lakers have seemingly gone supernova, going 8-2 in games where the former Mavericks centerpiece took the court, including seven-straight wins by a combined point differential of +75.

But why? How have the Lakers been so good when they don't even have a reliable center rotation most of the time? Well, in the opinion of ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, it comes down to one thing above all others: Doncic unlocking a new level of greatness within LeBron James.

“We use the word ‘unlock' so much – Kenny Adkinson, he unlocked Evan Mobley – Luka Doncic has unlocked another level of greatness in LeBron James,” Perkins noted. “LeBron James being able to play off the ball and not be so ball-dominant has allowed him to be great and dominant in other areas, like actually playing the center position at times. Like he locked up Kar-Anthony Towns against the Knicks, 3-13 shooting. Those are the little things and the moments that are poking out to me outside of the stats.”

Now granted, James has played with other ball handlers before, including both Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving during his championship years in Miami and Cleveland, but has he ever played with a passer as good as Doncic? Nope, very few players have. Now allowed to log plenty of minutes off the ball instead of with it in his hands, James has been afforded a chance to play a less physically taxing brand of basketball, where his cutting, his defense, and even his shooting can shine while Doncic holds the controller of JJ Redick's offense.

Will James continue to play at a high level in the playoffs in this brand new role, unlike anything he's played at this stage of his career? Or will he return to his ball-dominant ways in the playoffs, especially if the team goes down a few games against a premier foe? While only time will tell, considering James' basketball IQ, it's safe to assume he knows as well as every other outside observer that the Lakers will only go as far as Doncic can take them, especially with a potential GOAT as his tag team partner.