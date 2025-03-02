The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief after a big injury update on Austin Reaves.

Reaves injured his calf in the first quarter of the Lakers' matchup against the Clippers on Friday. He remained out for the remainder of the game as the Lakers went on to win 106-102. He finished with six points in nine minutes of action.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the update on Reaves on social media via X on Saturday. The injury is not severe, as the guard will carry a day-to-day status moving forward.

“Lakers guard Austin Reaves will be day-to-day after MRI on his right calf revealed no serious injury, sources tell ESPN. His status is uncertain for Sunday against the Clippers, but great development overall after Reaves exited early in Friday's win,” Charania wrote.

What's next for Lakers after Austin Reaves injury update

It is positive news for the Los Angeles Lakers to hear about Austin Reaves. With him being one of their most important scorers, having him back sooner rather than later was what they needed to hear.

This season, Reaves is averaging 19.1 points, six assists and 4.2 rebounds per game after 53 appearances. He is shooting 44.7% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc, embracing his role as the third scoring option behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

February was successful for the Lakers. They went 10-2, going on two big win streaks throughout the month. They averaged 117 points per game on shooting splits of 49% overall and 35.6% from downtown.

Los Angeles currently has a 37-21 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and one game behind the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They have their rematch against the Clippers on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.