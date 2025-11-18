All eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers once again this Tuesday evening, as they return to action to face the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. days after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks on the road to the tune of a 119-95 score. But what makes the meeting with Utah even more intriguing is the possibility of superstar forward and ageless wonder LeBron James making his much-awaited 2025-26 NBA season debut in that contest.

Here's everything we know about LeBron James' injury and his playing status vs. the Jazz.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

LeBron James injury status vs. Jazz

James has missed the Lakers' first 14 games this season with sciatica. But he appears to be close to joining the Lakers on the court after a stint with Los Angeles' G League affiliate South Bay Lakers. He also practiced in full with Los Angeles on Monday, further intensifying the speculations that he's about to make his season debut sooner rather than later.

At the moment, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is listed with a questionable tag for the Jazz game, per the league's official injury report Tuesday morning.

Article Continues Below

Whenever James, who will turn 41 years old in December sets his foot on the floor for the first time this campaign, it will mark the first time in the history of the NBA that a player has seen action in 23 seasons.

During the 2024-25 NBA season, the 21-time NBA All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds while posting a 57.1 effective field goal percentage over the course of 70 games.

Lakers injury report

Apart from LeBron James, the only other player on the Lakers' injury report heading into the Jazz game is Gabe Vincent, who is questionable with an ankle issue. Vincent has missed the last 11 Lakers games with a sprain in his left ankle.

Jazz injury report

The Jazz, on the other hand, have a longer list of names on the injury report. Kyle Filipowski, Lyle Anderson and Taylor Hendricks are all questionable due to various injuries for the meeting with Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Walker Kessler, Georges Niang, John Tonje and Oscar Tshiebwe are all out for different reasons.