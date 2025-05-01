Luka Doncic’s first season in Los Angeles ended in disappointment, as the Lakers fell short in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated them with a 103-96 win in Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena, sending L.A. home early and punching their ticket to the second round.

For the first time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round as a top-three seed. Entering the series as slight favorites, the Lakers couldn’t withstand the physicality of the Timberwolves’ trio of big men or the star power of Anthony Edwards. Since trading for Luka Doncic on February 3, Los Angeles often leaned on small-ball lineups to compensate for the lack of a traditional center—an approach that ultimately fell short against Minnesota’s size and strength.

Lakers LOST #3 Anthony Davis and then for the first time ever they LOST as a #3 seed or higher, against Anthony Edwards. In Lakers 77th season, the trade for finals loser #77 was completed on the 32nd day of the year, and Lakers stayed on 32 finals appearances in LeBron’s 22nd… pic.twitter.com/xui3lNbnsD — Decoding Oz (@Decoding_Oz) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lakers were confident they'd secured Anthony Davis' long-term replacement when they reached a trade agreement with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams. But the deal fell through after Williams didn’t pass his physical — a setback that arguably became a turning point in their season. Lacking a dependable big man, Los Angeles was unable to counter Minnesota’s strong interior play, which ultimately contributed to their early playoff exit.

After the Davis-for-Doncic trade, the Lakers elevated Jaxon Hayes into the starting lineup, but his poor playoff performance kept him on the bench entirely in Game 5. Maxi Kleber, appearing for the first time as a Laker after fracturing his right foot with the Mavericks earlier in the year, checked in briefly but struggled to find rhythm in just two minutes on the floor.

The Timberwolves capitalizing the Lakers lack of size

Rudy Gobert exploited the Lakers lack in size. After managing just 12 points total across the first four games, he came out aggressive in Game 5, scoring nine in the opening quarter and finishing with a game-best 27. He dominated the boards with 24 rebounds, controlling the paint on both ends. With the Lakers lacking a true interior presence, Gobert’s teammates repeatedly fed him for uncontested dunks and layups — and he capitalized nearly every time.

Minnesota controlled the offensive boards throughout the series, and Game 5 was no different. The Timberwolves repeatedly created second-chance opportunities and turned them into points all night.

The Lakers held late leads in Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota, but it was Anthony Edwards who outperformed Luka Doncic and LeBron James when it mattered most. His clutch play is a key reason the Timberwolves are advancing to face either the Rockets or Warriors in the second round.

As the buzzer sounded, LeBron James walked off the court, stepping into an offseason full of uncertainty about his future. He finished the game with 17 points, possibly marking the final chapter of his illustrious NBA career.

James returned this season at 40 primarily to play alongside his son, Bronny James Jr. Now that he's fulfilled that goal, and with Luka Doncic positioned as the future of the Lakers, James may decide to retire after yet another first-round exit.