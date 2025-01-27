The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off their third straight win after defeating the Golden State Warriors, 118-108 on Saturday. It was the first of a five-game road trip for the Lakers, and that trip continues on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Again, the main question for the Lakers is who will be available to play. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were listed on the Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Hornets.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were listed as probable on the Lakers’ injury report. James had briefly been downgraded to questionable for the Warriors game, but was able to play. Barring an unforeseen turn of events, it’s likely both James and Davis play against the Hornets.

Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent were both listed as questionable for the Hornets game. Hachimura sat out against the Warriors due to calf soreness, and it appears as if his status for Monday is once again in doubt. Vincent(knee soreness) is a new addition the injury report. He missed nearly all of his first season with the Lakers due to injury, but has been healthy this season.

Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino remain out and Bronny James is on G League assignment with South Bay. In good injury news, the Lakers welcomed Jarred Vanderbilt back to the lineup after multiple surgeries in the offseason.

Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent’s impact for Lakers

With Hachimura and Gabe Vincent questionable for the Lakers’ next game, those two have been among the team’s most dependable and consistent role players this season. Hachimura has been steady since the beginning of the season, and Vincent has become a steadying influence off the bench.

Hachimura has appeared in 37 games at just about 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Vincent has appeared in 39 games, at just about 20 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 4.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. While his overall shooting percentages have been down, in his last five games he’s been shooting 45.2 percent from the field and has been a dependable catch and shoot three-point shooter.

Any absence from one of the Lakers’ rotation players could cause a major ripple effect based on the way the team is constructed. Following the Lakers’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 19, both JJ Redick and LeBron James stated that this team has a very slim margin for error.