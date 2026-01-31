LeBron James pulled off a miraculous dunk highlight in the Los Angeles Lakers' dominant win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

James continues to rack up dunks at age 41, showing off his incredible athleticism for his remarkable experience. He also keeps on shining as one of the best veteran stars in the league, helping Los Angeles maintain its status as a playoff contender.

His highlight took place midway through the fourth quarter. James had the ball from the Washington logo as he drove past his opponent to get to the paint and leap in the air to throw down the fierce dunk.

LeBron James SLAMS IT DOWN 👑 pic.twitter.com/n5TnFuCTEu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Wizards

LeBron James continues to wow opposing crowds with his highlights, helping the Lakers torch the Wizards 142-111 on their home court.

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles got off to a hot start, taking a 77-48 lead at halftime and looking back. Washington was unable to slow down the aggressive attack, conceding 31 or more points throughout every quarter.

Shot selection, free throws and stocks (steals and blocks) made the difference in this matchup. The Lakers prevailed in all three categories by making 61% of their shots, knocking down 24 free throws and recording 21 stocks. It wasn't the same for the Wizards as they only made 44% of their total attempts, converted seven shots at the line and made 14 stocks.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic led the way with a triple-double of 37 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Deandre Ayton came next with 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura had 11 points and two rebounds. Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes provided 10 points and three rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 29-18 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Houston Rockets by one game and Denver Nuggets by three games.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the New York Knicks as tip-off will take place on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.