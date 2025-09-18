Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pushed back on reports of his wealth during a recent appearance on 360 with Speedy on Complex Sports, joking that public estimates of his net worth are far from the truth.

In the exchange with host Speedy Morman, James laughed off the idea that he is a billionaire.

“Now, y'all want me to start lying? Google search is a lie. That is a lie. That's wrong,” James said.

The conversation began when Morman pointed out James’ long history of earnings.

“You've been getting money for a long time,” Morman said.

James responded, “And I got more to get!”

Morman added that “a quick Google search says that your net worth is 1.2 billion.” James immediately downplayed the figure.

“Oh, it's way less. It's way less. It's way less. It's a couple like thousand in my bank. That's it. I got a couple thousand. Everything. Everything I got on free,” James said. “Listen, you see my wedding band? It say my queen. Free. Free hat, wave cap, Dewey. Free. Listen. Forever King. It's free. Forever King. Me. I ain't got no money, man. I'm broke, baby. My kids got all the money now. NIL's and s**t, They got all the money. They take care of dad now. I'm I'm I ain't got nothing. I'm I'm broke.”

James, 40, is preparing for his 23rd NBA season this October. His two sons are also pursuing basketball careers. Bronny James will enter his second season in the league this fall, while Bryce James is playing at the University of Arizona. Reports have circulated that LeBron may attempt to extend his career until Bryce is eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft.

“I think LeBron plays one or two more seasons unless the Lakers win it all next year,” one NBA executive told Lakers Daily. “Bryce [James] will be eligible for the 2026 draft. There are some whispers that LeBron wants to play with him too.”

The four-time NBA champion also touched on retirement during the interview, noting that his career is nearing its conclusion.

“I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is near. I'm not there yet,” James said. “Retirement is coming. It's coming. It's just not here yet.”

James and the Lakers will open the 2025-26 season on Oct. 21.