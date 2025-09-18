Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surprised many when he revealed that his toughest basketball matchup did not come against an NBA opponent. Speaking on the latest episode of 360 with Speedy on Complex, James said the most difficult player he ever faced was a childhood rival from his hometown.

When asked who he considered the best player he ever guarded on any level, James named Derek Tarver, a local player he grew up competing against in Akron, Ohio.

“On any level of basketball, right? Oh, man. Um, a kid that we grew up with, it's like our brother now, his name is Derek Tarver. Um, you know, we grew all grew up on the same side of town, but when we were all growing up, he's older than me. He's Maverick's (Maverick Carter) age, so he's like two or three years older than me. Same age as Maverick, but like he was just stronger than everybody at like f***ing 10. Like 10 years old, lefty brolic, stronger than everybody. And you knew what he was going to do and there was no way he was going to stop it.”

LeBron James reflects on childhood battles, Lakers future and looming retirement

James added that Tarver regularly dominated their games in childhood.

“Cooking? Yeah, for sure. Cooking, cooking. He still think he can cook me now. And when he see this, he gonna be like, I can still cook you now. He can't cook me no more, though.”

James, 40, is preparing for his 23rd NBA season this October, continuing a career that has included four championships, four MVP awards, and the league’s all-time scoring record. His comments shed light on the formative experiences that shaped his competitive mindset long before he became a professional.

During the interview, James also touched on the subject of retirement, acknowledging that the end of his career is approaching.

“I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is near. I'm not there yet,” James said. “Retirement is coming. It's coming. It's just not here yet.”

James and the Lakers will open the 2025-26 season on Oct. 21 when they host the Golden State Warriors. The matchup will feature James, Luka Doncic, and Deandre Ayton against Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green, adding another chapter to the rivalry between two of the league’s most accomplished franchises.