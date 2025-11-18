LeBron James has yet to make his 2025-26 season debut while dealing with right sciatica. However, the future Hall of Famer is hoping to return soon. There's a chance James could make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. While LeBron is ready to make an impact with the Los Angeles Lakers once again, there is one element of the NBA that he does not miss, something he told reporters Monday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I missed these guys. Just seeing them go out there and working,” James said. “I love the work, I love the process of working. I don't miss the travel. I'm about to be 41 years old. I was happy sitting at home on my couch after working out… I don't miss the travel but I definitely miss the competition and miss these guys.”

LeBron James will be 41 years old at the end of December. He appreciated being able to rest on his “couch” at home following a workout as opposed to having to travel to different cities on a consistent basis. With that being said, James missed both his teammates and the competition.

Article Continues Below

Even at 40 — and almost 41 — James will be more than capable of positively impacting the team. The Lakers are excited for LeBron's return.

James is currently listed as questionable to play for Tuesday night's game. Updates will be provided ahead of tip-off on his injury status. The Lakers will host the Jazz at 10:30 PM EST in Los Angeles as fans hope to see LeBron James play in his first game of the 2025-26 campaign.