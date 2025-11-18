Could Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James be making his season debut tomorrow? It sure seems like that could be the case.

After previously being listed as ‘Out' with sciatica, which has kept him from playing at all so far this season, James has been upgraded by the Lakers to ‘Questionable' for tomorrow's home game vs. the Utah Jazz. This is not only the first time this season that James has been listed as anything but ‘Out', but it would also seem to be very promising, considering James has been practicing with the Lakers' G League team and with the Lakers themselves today, apparently without any setbacks.

Without the four-time MVP, the Lakers have fared quite well. Through 14 games, L.A. is 10-4, good enough for a tie for third place in the Western Conference. Offensively, the Lakers have, as expected, relied heavily on the backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who are respectively averaging 34.4 and 28.3 points per game. They are also averaging more than 17 combined assists per game, numbers that will likely decrease when James, a prolific playmaker, is back in the lineup.

LeBron James (right sciatica) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Lakers-Jazz tomorrow, the team says. pic.twitter.com/3xiOHfRQol — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, will set a new league record for most seasons played by a player (23) whenever he manages to take the floor next in the game. He is currently tied for the record with Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons from 1998 to 2020.

This is the first season James had not been cleared to play from the start, and this specific ailment is one, according to him, that he dealt with previously during the 2023 season. And while that is concerning for him from a health perspective, it also means that he almost certainly will not be eligible for any awards or honors this year, other than All-Star. Since he has already missed 14 games, James, if he comes back tomorrow vs. Utah, he would only have three more games he could miss over the remaining 68 to qualify for awards, which require 65 games played.

The Lakers and Jazz game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. PT tomorrow in Los Angeles.