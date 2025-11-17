NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has voiced concerns about what will happen to Austin Reaves once LeBron James returns to the Lakers' lineup. The Hall of Famer believes Reaves' breakout season could take a hit when the team's star forward comes back from injury.

Shaq shared his thoughts on The Big Podcast with Shaq, expressing genuine sympathy for the 27-year-old guard.

“I kind of feel for Austin because he looks good, hes playing good but as soon as Lebron comes back hes going to be reverted back to standing in the Corner,” Shaq said.

"I kind of feel for Austin because he looks good, hes playing good but as soon as Lebron comes back hes going to be reverted back to standing in the Corner"

It's an understandable concern given how dominant Reaves has been this season. Without LeBron on the floor, Reaves has transformed into one of the league's premier scoring guards. He's putting up career numbers across the board, averaging around 28 points and eight assists while shouldering significant playmaking responsibilities next to Luka Doncic.

His hot start even landed him in elite company with NBA legends, becoming just the sixth player ever to average at least 30 points and 10 assists through his first five games. The undrafted guard has been everything the Lakers needed during LeBron's absence, keeping them afloat with a solid 10-4 record.

The timing of LeBron's return adds another layer to this situation. ESPN's Dave McMenamin recently reported that James has made significant progress in his recovery from sciatica and could potentially debut as early as this week. The 40-year-old has been ramping up through five-on-five work with the South Bay Lakers.

When James does step back onto the court, the Lakers will suddenly have three ball-dominant stars in their starting five. That's where Shaq's concern becomes legitimate. Reaves thrives with the ball in his hands, creating off the dribble and orchestrating the offense. Those opportunities naturally shrink when LeBron returns.

But the situation might not be as dire as Shaq suggests. Reaves has shown he's more than just a corner shooter this season. His ability to score at all three levels and make smart decisions with the ball should earn him a meaningful role even with LeBron back. The real question is whether head coach JJ Redick can find enough touches to keep all three stars satisfied.

The Lakers' success this season may ultimately depend on how well they navigate this balance. Reaves has proven he deserves to stay involved as a creator, not just a complementary piece standing in the corner.