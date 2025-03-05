LeBron James entered the Los Angeles Lakers' Tuesday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans just one point shy of the 50,000-point mark for his career — regular season and playoffs combined. And he wasted no time in accomplishing such a feat, as he sank the first three of his 34 points on the night on a catch-and-shoot triple from an assist from new Purple and Gold star Luka Doncic.

James has long been the all-time leading scorer when factoring in playoff points as well; this is a testament to how many deep playoff runs he's made throughout his career even though he hasn't exactly been the most successful in the NBA Finals. Regardless, the Lakers star knows to not take anything for granted, as he deserves all the credit in the world for playing at a high enough level for quite a long time that's more than sufficient for him to rack up this many points in his Hall of Fame career.

“I'm not gonna sit here and sugarcoat it, it's a hell of a lot of points. I'm super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world. [I've been] one of the best players in the world throughout my career. It's pretty special,” James told Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet following the Lakers' 136-115 win over the Pelicans.

It is quite the superhuman feat for James to be able to play at this superstar level even though he's already 40 years of age. And the Lakers, ever since the Doncic trade, have been rolling, thanks in large part to the King's sustained excellence.

LeBron James, Lakers reap the greatness that they sow

The game of basketball is not easy; LeBron James himself said so in the iconic intro of NBA 2K14. But the sport gives back how much someone is willing to put in, and the Lakers star is reaping all the benefits of the unmatched commitment he has to maintaining his body and making sure that he's able to give 100 percent of himself night-in, night-out.

“Just taking care of my body. Put the work in. And stay true to the game. I have an opportunity to play the game I love and I've always been true to it, so I'm always trying to give back,” James added.

In their Tuesday night win over the Pelicans, James put up 34 points, eight rebounds, and six assists — monster numbers for anyone, let alone a 40-year-old star in the 22nd season of his career.