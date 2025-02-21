When one plays at a high level for more than 20 seasons, they are probably going to make history and break records until they retire. The public is starting to become numb to LeBron James' milestones, as he collects one after another in the final years of his all-time great NBA career. The icon's latest accolade is a testament to his unparalleled longevity.

By suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers' road matchup versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, James leaps past Vince Carter for the third-most games played in NBA history. He now sits at 1,542 and counting, 18 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 69 behind Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish for the top spot.

Assuming James decides to play for at least one more season, he has a solid chance to seize yet another record. The four-time Finals MVP is the all-time scoring king, ranks second in field goals and free throws made, sits fourth in assists and is in the top 10 in 3-pointers, steals and defensive rebounds. That is one loaded résumé, and it could get even more stuffed.

LeBron James and Lakers hope they can outlast the West

James is eying another championship run. The Lakers gave up an elite interior presence when they traded Anthony Davis, but they also gain an offensive savant in Luka Doncic. If their newest superstar gets into a rhythm– shooting 35.6 percent in three games with LA– this team could pose a big threat in the Western Conference.

The Lakers (32-21) need to win the games they are supposed to, though. Following losses to the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, the squad must pounce on the Trail Blazers (23-32). Los Angeles cannot slide into the NBA Play-In Tournament. Yes, it has fared well out of that spot before and could theoretically again, but staying in fifth place or moving up a few spots could greatly increase the franchise's probability of winning the West.

However, no exhilarating playoffs run is likely possible without LeBron James inscribing his name in a couple more record books. He recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals in the first half versus Portland. LA led 55-47 at the break.