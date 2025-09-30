For all the retirement talk, LeBron James is very much fired up and ready to go. On Monday, the LA Lakers had their Media Day, and James was in full swing.

However, he did provide insight into his usage for the year, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. During the playoffs, James sustained an MCL sprain in his right knee in Game 2 of the opening round against the Timberwolves. As a result, there is a chance his game would be limited as he preps for the season.

“That's always the challenge: How can I get my body close to 100 percent?” he said. “Obviously, coming off the MCL sprain last year, obviously, the foot has kind of given me a little problem from time to time throughout the course of the last few seasons. So, that's always the challenge of seeing how I can get my body as close to 100 percent where I can go out and perform at a high level. So, I'm still ramping things back up. I'm not where I want to be. But I mean, I don't want to be where I want to be right now in September. So, I got some time and I'm looking forward to the process of getting there.”

Furthermore, James didn't give a definite yes or no on whether or not he will take part in training camp.

“It remains to be seen,” James said. “Obviously, I want to be out there as much as I can … but we know where I'm at, and the coaching staff knows where I'm at as far as me getting to a place where we're all good as far as getting on the court.

Is this a sign of the inevitable?

Whatever happens, James indicated that he will still be in the thick of the Lakers' dynamics.

“It's Year 23 from me,” he said. “I got a lot of miles on my game. I've trained throughout the course of the offseason, but just my presence is going to be important as well. Making sure that even if I'm not on the floor, I'm always in tune to what we're doing so I know what's going on at all times. So, just looking forward to that.”

As James mentioned, he is beginning his 23rd season. All summer long, there has been endless speculation over whether or not this will be the year the curtain is drawn after a storied career. However, James said he isn't worried, despite the lack of a new contract.

What James did do was sign a one-year $52.6 million extension with the Lakers. Also, James made it clear that he wasn't extending his career to play with his son Bryce. Already, he is playing with his son Bronny, who will begin his second full season.