The Los Angeles Lakers are just a few weeks away from kicking off their 2025-26 season with a home game against the Golden State Warriors. One of the big questions on everyone's mind is how much longer LeBron James has left before he calls it quits on his legendary career.

Recently, some fans have speculated that James could be waiting for his son Bryce, currently a freshman at Arizona, to get to the league in an attempt to play alongside him, the same way he has with his other son Bronny, currently a member of the Lakers.

However, recently, James clarified that this is not the case during an interview at Lakers media day.

“I'm not waiting on Bryce. He has his own timeline, I got my timeline,” said James, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Last year, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James late in the second round out of USC, and in Los Angeles' first game of the season, the two James' became the first father-son duo to step on the court together during an NBA game.

Bryce James, meanwhile, is a freshman at Arizona, and at this point, it's not clear how NBA scouts will view him, as he has yet to play a game of college basketball so far.

LeBron James has been hinting at his retirement for several years now but signed a player option with the Lakers this offseason, keeping him in the City of Angels at least through the 2025-26 season.

In any case, the Lakers and Warriors will kick off their respective season on October 22 at 10:00 PM ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.