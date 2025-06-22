Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama turned heads this offseason after shaving his head and spending 10 days at the famed Shaolin Temple.

Since March, Wembanyama has been recovering from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Despite the setback, Wembanyama has remained active and visible throughout his rehabilitation. His recent spiritual and physical retreat to the legendary home of Shaolin Kung Fu quickly sparked online buzz. He even shared a playful moment with NFL legend Tom Brady.

During an appearance on The Shop Live at Fanatics Fest, Wembanyama reflected on the experience.

“Shaving my head was the first thing we did. It’s about Buddhism. I’m pretty sure I’m Buddhist now?” Wembanyama asked. “They made me say something in Chinese. I’m not sure what it was.”

Tom Brady, seated nearby, grinned and asked the Spurs big one simple question that drew immediate laughter from both the panel and the live audience.

“You didn’t sign anything, did you?” Brady asked.

Meanwhile, NBA legends took notice as well. On KG Certified, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett responded to Wembanyama’s transformation.

“The league has to pay attention,” Pierce warned.

“That’s a flag you gotta watch,” Garnett added.

Now back in the US, Wembanyama continues his recovery and works toward full readiness for the 2025–26 NBA season. With his body healing and his mindset renewed, the Spurs seem poised for a potential breakout year. Most importantly, Wembanyama looks prepared to lead that effort on both ends of the court.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul has also spoken highly of his young teammate. He believes  Wembanyama isn't just the future of the Spurs, but a defining figure in the league’s next generation.

Additionally, the Spurs drew attention last season after acquiring All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. Fox made his debut in a thrilling 126–125 win over the Atlanta Hawks. However, a few weeks later, a finger injury required surgery, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

As the new NBA season approaches, all eyes remain on Wembanyama. Sharpened by adversity, strengthened by discipline, and fueled by purpose, he no longer stands as just a promising talent – he’s evolving into a force the league can no longer ignore.

The Shaolin Temple mindset may have been temporary for Wembanyama, but the transformation it sparked? That could last a lifetime.