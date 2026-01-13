The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, but they might be a little short-handed. The Lakers have dealt with injury issues all season, and LeBron James and Luka Doncic both appeared on the injury report coming into Tuesday’s game.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic were both listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Hawks. James has not played in back-to-backs this season so his inclusion on the report isn’t all that surprising. But following the team’s loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Doncic revealed that he had some injury issues he was working through, and that his status for the Hawks game was up in the air.

A final decision on either player likely won’t come until right before the game. In addition to James and Doncic, Jaxson Hayes also appeared on the report and was ruled out due to left hamstring soreness. Austin Reaves and Adou Thiero also remain out.

The Lakers should have Rui Hachimura back in the lineup against the Hawks. Hachimura did not play against the Kings on Monday, although he was not on the team’s injury report. Following the Kings game, head coach JJ Redick acknowledged that Hachimura would be on a ‘severe minutes restriction,’ and was only available for one game of the back-to-back, as per Jovan Buha of ‘Buha’s Block.’

To help offset some of the Lakers’ injury woes, the team signed guard Kobe Bufkin to a 10-day contract. Bufkin had been impressive with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, and had already earned a call-up with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season.