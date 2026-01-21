The Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of their most complete wins of the season Tuesday night, rallying from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 at Ball Arena. The result did more than add another entry to the win column. It set the tone for what both players and coaches view as a season-defining eight-game road trip.

Behind star performances from LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers controlled the fourth quarter and silenced the Denver crowd. The victory pushed Los Angeles to 26-16 on the season and into fifth place in the Western Conference standings, strengthening its position as the midpoint of the season approaches.

James nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and posted a plus-13 rating while anchoring the Lakers on both ends during key stretches of the game. His steady presence helped stabilize the team after a slow start and reinforced the approach he believes must carry through the remainder of the trip.

“Well, we take one game at a time. We're 1-0 on an eight game road trip and we’ll continue that on Thursday, so we try to get the hell out of here as fast we can. Get back to LA for a day, day-and-a-half, and get out there Thursday and that’s game two of an eight game road trip so we prepare for each game as it’s own and we should be fine.”

LeBron James, Luka Doncic clamp down Nuggets to open Lakers' pivotal road trip

Doncic delivered the defining performance of the night, leading all scorers with 38 points while adding 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. He shot 12-for-21 from the floor, converted 11 of 12 free throws and logged 36 minutes as the Lakers erased their deficit and took control late. The triple-double marked another example of Doncic’s expanding role as both a primary scorer and facilitator during critical moments.

“I mean it’s definitely important like I said, I’ve never been a part of a road trip that’s eight games, but it’s definitely very important to get the first one. It’s never easy to play here so the way we stayed together the whole game, it was impressive. And I think that builds us up.”

Los Angeles leaned heavily on defensive discipline in the second half, limiting Denver’s transition opportunities and forcing contested looks down the stretch. The Lakers outscored the Nuggets in the final period as James and Doncic controlled tempo and execution, repeatedly finding open shooters or drawing fouls to halt Denver’s momentum.

The win also carried symbolic weight. Denver has long represented a difficult road test for the Lakers, particularly in games played at altitude. Securing a comeback victory to open a demanding trip provided a confidence boost as the schedule tightens.

The Lakers will have little time to dwell on the result. They return briefly to Los Angeles before resuming the road trip Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, who enter the matchup at 19-24. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. The eight-game swing concludes on Feb. 3 with a visit to the Brooklyn Nets before the Lakers return to Crypto.com Arena.

With the Western Conference standings tightly packed, each result carries amplified significance. Tuesday’s win offered an early statement that the Lakers intend to treat the road trip not as an obstacle, but as an opportunity to define their season.