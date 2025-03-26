On Monday, Bronny James popped off in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers, recording a career-high 39 points to lead his team to a 122-118 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. James, the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, has done nothing but tear up the opposition whenever he has a chance to do so for the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate, and his father, LeBron, could not be any prouder.

LeBron is the biggest supporter Bronny has in his corner, and after his son's career-best performance on Monday, the Lakers star delivered a perfect gesture to celebrate this latest feat — with LeBron changing the profile picture on his Instagram account to a picture of Bronny donning a South Bay Lakers uniform.

LeBron James changed his IG profile picture to his Lakers teammate Bronny, who dropped 39 points in the G League

For someone who's being widely criticized for apparently being undeserving of a roster spot, Bronny has surely shown that he has plenty of game and that, given time, he can blossom into a solid professional for the Lakers moving forward. It's not easy to score 39 points in the G-League, and he's doing so at the young age of 20.

There are plenty of reasons for LeBron to be proud of his firstborn son. It must be overwhelming for Bronny not just to have to deal with the pressures of following the footsteps of his father, someone who has a case to be called the greatest of all time, but also to navigate the spotlight that comes with playing for the Lakers.

Considering how harsh the criticisms towards Bronny can be, that latest explosion in the G-League goes a long way towards showing that the Lakers, indeed, may have a gem on their hands provided, of course, that they handle his development with the patience it needs and deserves.

Bronny James dominates in South Bay Lakers' win

Bronny James showed off a lot of his bag on Monday, as he carved up the Warriors' defense with hesitation moves and crossovers, getting to the rim at will and finishing once there. He was so efficient in the Lakers' win, shooting 14-21 from the field and 4-8 from deep — with a few of those makes from beyond the arc coming on difficult shots off the dribble.

It may take James some time to be a contributor for the Lakers on the NBA level, but this game shows what kind of player he can be once he comes into his own.