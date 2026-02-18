The Los Angeles Lakers certainly lucked into getting Luka Doncic in a bombshell trade that continues to reverberate around the association. However, the Lakers had already built their roster with Anthony Davis in mind that LA hasn't been able to surround Doncic just yet with the pieces he needs to power a championship charge.

At present, the Lakers are sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference, and they have glaring roster deficiencies that they weren't able to address prior to the trade deadline. Their defense is lacking a ton of pieces to help cover for Doncic and Austin Reaves' shortcomings on that side of the ball.

Of course, any team with Doncic and LeBron James on it cannot be counted out whatsoever. Nevertheless, James admitted that the Lakers have been navigating similar issues as they've been in years past even though Doncic is his co-star now instead of Davis.

“We’re playing good ball at times, but the number one important thing for us is health. We finally got healthy with AR coming back and then Luka goes down with the hamstring. So that is going to be the most important for our team. And it’s kind of been like that the last few years for our team,” James said on the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast.

Article Continues Below

Lakers' injury woes prevent them from getting into a more consistent rhythm

Every game seems to be a dogfight for the Lakers, as their defensive limitations have required them constantly outscore their opponents. Against lockdown defensive teams, the Purple and Gold have tended to struggle, especially with Doncic, Reaves, and James shuttling in and out of the lineup.

“We haven’t been setup to the point where we have a lot of room for error or, like when AD was on the team. AD goes down it was like, s**t. We don’t have enough to kind of pick that up. When Luka goes down you know it’s s**t, it’s Luka. AR was down, but it was tough on us,” James added.