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It's time for another prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head west for this upcoming cross-conference clash. The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (49-26) as Cleveland looks for a season sweep, leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Cavs-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern standings, one game back of the New York Knicks after beating the Utah Jazz 122-113. They've won six of their last seven games and with a favorable seven games remaining, they could stand to catch the Celtics in second place if things fall their way.

The Los Angeles Lakers are third in the Western Conference with a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets, most recently beating the Washington Wizards 120-101. Winning 13 of their last 15 games, they'll hope to hold their lead in the standings as short home favorites in this game.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. Lakers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-102)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

Cavs vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Cleveland: Sam Merrill (hamstring – OUT) / Jaylon Tyson (toe – OUT) / Dean Wade (ankle – OUT)

Lakers: LeBron James (foot – Questionable) / Marcus Smart (ankle – OUT)

Cavs vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 25-12 at home this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 23-14 on the road.

The Lakers are 36-10 when listed as betting favorites. The Cavs have gone 7-7 as underdogs.

The Lakers are 42-33 ATS overall, 22-15 ATS at home. The Cavs are 30-44-1 ATS overall, 16-21 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against one another.

The Cavs are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

The Lakers have won their last nine consecutive games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cleveland's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Lakers' last five games.

Keys to Cavs vs. Lakers Matchup

The Cavs got the best of the Lakers during their January 28th meeting, winning in Cleveland by a resounding 129-99 final tally. Luka Doncic led the way for the Lakers while LeBron James struggled in his homecoming with just 11 points and a 3-10 mark from the field. Donovan Mitchell lifted the Cavs with 25 points while Jaylon Tyson (20pts) and De'Andre Hunter (19pts) both contributed in a dominant second half that was all Cavs.

This time around, the Lakers are given the slight advantage at home as they've been one of the best teams on their home floor in the NBA this season. Luka Doncic has had an otherworldly last 20 games, averaging 35.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 7.6 APG while leading his team to a 15-5 record during that stretch. He's also averaging an NBA-leading 12.0 PPG in the first quarter this season, immediately setting the tone with his relentless scoring from the opening tip. They're 48-26 in the first quarter this season and should have another quick start at home in this one.

The Cavs are still the much deeper team and should have the advantage in the paint despite Jarrett Allen missing their last game against Utah and unclear ahead of this one. Evan Mobley will be the best big man on the floor and his 9.0 RPG (10th NBA) should give the Cavs a ton of second-chance opportunities for players like Mitchell or Harden to hit from deep. The first meeting wasn't particularly close and the Cavs widened the gap as soon as they began to push the pace, so expect an energetic offensive active on the boards during this one.

The biggest discrepancy during the first meeting were the rebounding totals, Cleveland leading 46-36. They rank in the middle of the NBA's pack with 44.4 RPG, but the Lakers rank fourth-worst with 41.1 RPG, a difference that could tilt this game in Cleveland's direction. Still, the Lakers are averaging the highest FG% in the league (50.1%), so they should be the more accurate team at home throughout this one.

Cavs vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

This should be another fun meeting between two top teams in their respective conferences and despite the first meeting not being close at all, the Lakers come into this tilt on a nine-game home winning streak and the short betting favorites. Look for Luka Doncic to immediately set the tone from the first quarter and likely give this Lakers team a lead early.

However, the Lakers have yet to see this Cavaliers team with James Harden at the helm, so it'll be interesting to see the defensive matchup between hime and Luka Doncic. I expect Doncic to get the better of the matchup from a scoring perspective, but James Harden has been a huge facilitator (8.2 APG) for Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, so expect them to see continued success from their two leading scorers.

Still, we have to roll with the Lakers' trends at home this season as they've been a consistent bet thanks to their early rhythm. Let's side with the Lakers to win a close game as the total should slightly hit under.

Final Cavs-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 (-102); UNDER 236.5 (-110)