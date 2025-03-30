The Los Angeles Lakers grinded out a hard-fought victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, with the final score settling in at 134-127. The contest had a playoff-like intensity considering how both of these teams were tied for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference heading into the action, and that was clearly evidenced by a rare LeBron James moment that took place late in the game.

Alongside Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, James led the way for the Lakers against the Grizzlies, as he scored 25 points while dishing out eight assists and hauling in six rebounds. When Memphis took the lead in the fourth quarter, James stepped up and addressed his team, resulting in an eye-opening admission from Reaves after the game.

“It was the first time I've heard him yell in a while,” Reaves said of James' timeout address. “It was refreshing, to be honest. I loved it.”

LeBron James, Lakers take sole possession of No. 4 seed in Western Conference

It's not exactly a surprise to hear that James is a leader for the Lakers, but the fact that he took charge in this game shows just how important it was for Los Angeles to come out on top. While they had been in a bit of a slump, losing four of their past five games ahead of this contest, they managed to win arguably their most important game of the season to this point, which is an encouraging sign.

With this win, L.A. pushed their record to 45-29, giving them sole possession of the No. 4 seed in the West, while the Grizzlies fell to 44-30 and assumed control of the No. 5 seed. There's still a lot of work for the Lakers to do as they look to officially secure their spot in the playoffs, but they have momentum on their side, which they will look to carry over their upcoming contest against the Houston Rockets on Monday.