Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves made it through his first appearance following a 19-game absence without a setback. After missing over a month due to a calf strain, Reaves posted 15 points on 3-for-9 shooting with four rebounds and two steals during Tuesday's 125-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite Reaves playing only 20 minutes off the bench while on a restriction, LeBron James felt the 27-year-old made an immediate impact.

“It was just a boost for all of us, especially at the end of a road trip, to get a guy like that back,” James said. “Obviously, his rhythm is a little off, but s**t, he still made an impact, and I'm just happy to have him back.”

Reaves struggled to find his touch from three, converting only 1-of-5 attempts. However, he drew fouls with ease, converting 8-of-10 attempts from the charity stripe.

“I thought he moved great and looked like Austin,” JJ Redick said postgame. “He had three or four really good looks in the first half that didn't go down, but he did a nice job of attacking the basket, getting to the free-throw line.”

Reaves appeared on his way to his first All-Star appearance before his injury.

Lakers' Austin Reaves returns from extended absence during win over Nets

Article Continues Below

The star guard averaged 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists on .507/.365/.873 shooting splits across 23 appearances to start the season. His calf strain threw an unexpected wrench into his and the Lakers' season.

“Sitting on the bench sucks. I think all I did for the month-and-a-half was yell at the refs. It's no fun. It's better to yell at them on the court,” Reaves said. “I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent good. Really wanted to play the other night against the Knicks. Love playing there. Wish I could have been able to get out there and help the team, but just didn't feel right and woke up this morning and felt really good and gave it the go right before the game and had fun… It's good to be back out there and run around, feel the energy and play the game I love.”

The Lakers were 19-10 and fourth in the Western Conference at the time of Reaves' injury. They posted a 10-9 record during his absence, dropping them into a tie with the Phoenix Suns for sixth.

Los Angeles ranked 11th in offense, 21st in defense and 17th in net rating (-0.3) during that span. They hope Reaves' return will be the spark that propels them back toward the top half of the West playoff picture.

“We’ve had two games all season with our full health,” Redick said pregame. “So hopefully, with Austin coming back, we can just have a healthy stretch here and figure out what lineups work best… We’ve missed [Austin] in every facet. Both as an on-ball player, off-ball player, a connector, leadership on the court, competitive spirit, competitive spirit defensively. He’s an All-Star level player, and of course, you’re going to miss him in a number of ways.”