Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made headlines this week after sharing a candid remark about how seriously he takes his finances, jokingly warning what would happen if someone ever stole his money.

During a recent episode of the Everybody’s Crazy podcast, the 40-year-old NBA veteran discussed his approach to financial trust and accountability with his team of advisors.

“If you steal my money, bro, or if I'm broke, bro, I'm letting you know, bro, it ain’t going to be good for you,” James said.

The comment drew attention online as fans reacted to his straightforward tone, reflecting both his humor and his no-nonsense attitude toward financial management after two decades in the NBA.

James, who is entering his 23rd NBA season, has built a vast business empire off the court that includes ventures in media, fashion, and entertainment through his company SpringHill Entertainment. Widely regarded as one of the league’s most financially savvy athletes, James became the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status according to Forbes in 2022.

LeBron James focuses on recovery and off-court ventures as Lakers monitor his progress

His latest remarks come as he continues recovering from a sciatica injury that has sidelined him through training camp and the preseason. The Lakers announced last week that James would miss the start of the 2025-26 season as he undergoes rehabilitation for nerve irritation in the glute. Head coach JJ Redick confirmed that the team plans to reevaluate him in three to four weeks.

While James has been away from on-court activities, he has continued to draw public attention with recent podcast appearances and interviews. The four-time NBA champion has been open about balancing his recovery, business ventures, and family life as he approaches his 23rd NBA season.

James averaged 25.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.8 assists across 69 games last season while shooting 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. His production at age 40 remains one of the most remarkable stories in sports, as the Lakers prepare to open the regular season on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.

The team has taken a cautious approach with James’ recovery, focusing on keeping him healthy for the long term alongside teammate Luka Doncic. Los Angeles enters the new season with championship expectations following a series of offseason moves that bolstered its depth and defensive presence.

While James’ podcast comments were made in a lighthearted context, they highlighted his focus on trust and responsibility — qualities that have shaped both his financial success and his longevity in the league.