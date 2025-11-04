The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9. A feisty Cardinals team handled the Cowboys in Dallas, winning 27-17. And the game was not as close as the final score suggests. The Cowboys did not threaten Arizona at any point Monday night.

Dallas has dropped three of its last four games. But the sloppy loss in prime time stung Jerry Jones. After the Monday night no-show, the Cowboys owner/GM made a vague but pointed statement. “There is one trade I can do. And I’m leaning towards doing it,” Jones said, referring to the upcoming trade deadline, per NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway.

The declaration raised eyebrows coming after Week 9’s disappointment. However, Jones chose not to reveal the player(s) or even position he has in mind. He did tell reporters that “Tomorrow does include tonight, for sure,” indicating the MNF loss would influence a deadline deal.

Jerry Jones hints at trade after Cowboys’ prime-time dud

This is not the first time Jones suggested a deal was in the works. And the Cowboys’ ugly loss to the Cardinals on Monday night may have persuaded him to make a splashy move. The cutoff is fast approaching as teams have until 4 pm EST on November 4 to complete trades.

Of course, Jones has also admitted to creating controversy purely for the attention. So, it's sometimes difficult to separate fact from fiction in Dallas.

The team could certainly use a spark. Like the jolt that free agent running back Rico Dowdle has given the Carolina Panthers’ offense. Or like the boost that exiled edge rusher Micah Parsons provided the Green Bay Packers.

Defense has been Dallas’ biggest weakness this season, allowing 395 total yards and nearly 31 points per game. In Week 9, Jacoby Brissett came off the bench to dice up Dallas, leading five scoring drives in a convincing win.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ high-flying offense flopped on Monday night. Dak Prescott and company have underachieved in back-to-back games, losing 44-24 to the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Last Sunday’s stomping was credited to Denver’s strong defense. But the Cowboys’ struggled again, scoring just 17 points against the Cardinals. And one of their two touchdowns came courtesy of a special teams score.

Fans hoping the team can salvage the season are eagerly awaiting word from Jones. Just the way he likes it.