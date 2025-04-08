With the playoffs right around the corner, the Denver Nuggets made the shocking decision to fire head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday afternoon. Malone was called the Los Angeles Lakers' daddy when they won a title in 2023, and that's stuck with Purple and Gold fans, who were absolutely roasting the Nuggets after Malone was let go.

Take a look at some of these reactions:

While the Nuggets have gotten the better of the Lakers in the playoffs, Malone has thrown shade at LA many times. In fact, after winning the title, the now former Denver head coach took a jab at LeBron James while on the Pat McAfee Show:

“Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know this is breaking news: I'm thinking about retiring. Only kidding, only kidding.”

The King responded that summer on the retirement buzz:

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I'm on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. But wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I'm the SUN. I stay on forever!”

While everyone else is shocked Malone was canned, Lakers fans are loving it. That's the reality here. I mean, it is very surprising that he has been fired so close to the playoffs. That just simply doesn't happen, especially given how much success Malone has had during his time in the Mile High City.

The Lakers have won just one game in the last two playoff series against the Nuggets, so you can understand why fans are bitter. But, perhaps, that will change in the coming months. As things stand, LA is in third place in the Western Conference, while Denver sits in fourth.

 