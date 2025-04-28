During a recent interview with Caleb Pressley, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was asked if he was “Bronsexual” in reference to their forward LeBron James.

Upon being asked the question, Doncic chuckled to himself. After his initial reaction to it, he swiftly replied, “Sure,” confirming he is, in fact, “Bronsexual.”

Luka Dončić finally admits that he's a Bronsexual! YT/Sundae Conversation pic.twitter.com/ZIr6ptE14R — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, the “Bronsexual” line is referring to Donicic's Lakers teammate. They have been playing together since Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025 from the Dallas Mavericks.

The trade sent the Lakers' Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were also sent to Los Angeles in the package. The Lakers sent the Mavericks Max Christie and a 2029 first round pick in the NBA Draft for Doncic.

Throughout his young career, Doncic has been named to five NBA All-Star games from 2020-24. During that span, he was also named to five All-NBA First Teams.

Before being traded, Doncic played six full seasons with the Mavericks. He became the face of the franchise before being traded to the West Coast.

The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 50-32, first in the Pacific Division. They were third overall in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs.

During the season, Doncic averaged over 28 points per game. He is coming off a 2023-24 campaign where he averaged nearly 34 points per game. Still, he is an effective part of a loaded offense with James steering the ship.

Currently, the Lakers are down 3-1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at home. If they lose, the Lakers will suffer a first-round exit in the playoffs.

However, LeBron James has a knack for 3-1 comebacks. He previously led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA Finals victory after being down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors. That was many years ago, though, in the 2016 NBA Finals.

In their last game, Doncic led the Lakers with 38 points. The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards scored 43 in the victory to put them up 3-1 in the series.