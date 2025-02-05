The Los Angeles Lakers' first appearance since Luka Doncic arrived to town has already presented an energy shift around the organization and its fanbase. During the Lakers' matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the crowd at Intuit Dome wasted no time to locate the team's new star player.

Doncic was inactive with a calf injury, but even on the sidelines, the arena felt his presence.

It appears that the shock of Doncic joining the Lakers hasn't worn off in the slightest, as the 25-year-old combo guard unwittingly stole the spotlight from his new squad despite their monster first half scoring the basketball against the rival Clippers.

Watching, scouting and cheering on his teammates is what fans want to see out of Doncic. Hopefully, he's dreaming up unique ways to fit in with this thriving squad.

Luka Doncic's Lakers debut could happen this week

Doncic has a great chance to suit up for the Lakers, ahead of their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on February 8. He's been sidelined since December, but looks to be getting healthy at the right time, and is ready to make a statement in his first appearance since being traded by the Dallas Mavericks.

“For the first time, I took my time to get it to heal 100%,” Doncic said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “Other times I think I just wanted to go back on the court playing basketball and not really be healthy 100%. So this time, I just took my time, which was a normal amount of time to get back to 100%.”

Before his injury, Doncic was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists on 46.4 percent shooting. How he coexists with LeBron James will remain a mystery, until the All-Star tandem finally takes the floor together, hopefully on Saturday against the Pacers.