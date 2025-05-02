The Los Angeles Lakers have some work to do in the offseason after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Size, depth, and shooting should be the main things that they're looking to add to their roster, but they also have to make sure the players already on the team are accounted for. That goes for Luka Doncic, who is eligible to sign an extension with the team this offseason.

Doncic already missed out on some big money since he was traded, but the Lakers are apparently willing to do whatever it takes to meet his needs, according to The Athletic.

“Dončić also could choose to play out his contract, opt out after 2025-26 and then re-sign for five years, $296 million, or sign with another team for four years, $219 million. According to team sources, the Lakers will be amenable to whatever contract structure Dončić desires,” The Athletic wrote.

Doncic has mentioned before that he wants to stay with the Lakers, and I'm sure both parties want to get a deal done. Doncic is obviously the future of the Lakers, and everything they do now will be built around him and how he likes to play.

Lakers looking to improve during the offseason

During exit interviews, general manager Rob Pelinka made a note that the Lakers will need to add size during the offseason, especially after what happened to them against the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert was dominant in Game 5, and nobody on the court for the Lakers could stop him, as he finished with 27 points and 24 rebounds.

JJ Redick noted that the players would need to get in championship shape coming into next season. He didn't point out any names, but everyone would assume that Doncic is the one person who will have to work on his conditioning. There were times throughout the series when the Timberwolves were attacking Doncic on defense because they knew they could take advantage of him.

This was Redick's first year as a head coach, and though he had some major accomplishments, he knows that he can be better as well.

“I’ll use my own thoughts to evaluate myself, and I’ll use what my players say, what my coaching staff says to evaluate,” Redick said. “But I know I can be better and I know I will get better. I don’t necessarily take any satisfaction from how the year went.”

Everyone will be looking closely this offseason to see what moves the Lakers make.