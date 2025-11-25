On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll went on a firing spree. Included in the mix, he put his offensive coordinator out the door. And defensive end Maxx Crosby got brutally honest about the firing of Chip Kelly, according to a post on X by ProFootballTalk.

“Raiders DE Maxx Crosby addresses the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly: “The offense has been struggling and felt like, you know, we needed to make a change.”

Yeah, when the defensive guys feel the need to chime in, a change needs to be made.

The Raiders finished Week 12 as the No. 30 team in the NFL in yards per game. And their 15 points per contest tied for last with the Saints. It wasn’t a pretty season for Kelly.

Raiders make big change for offensive coaching staff

It’s almost humorous how poorly Kelly did with the Raiders, considering he was the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL at an average of $6 million per year. Yikes.

Carroll tried to be business-like about the decision, according to ESPN.

“I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” Carroll said in a statement released by the team. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Kelly tried to take the high road after the embarrassing decision before his first season even finished.

“I am grateful for the opportunity with the Raiders; bottom line in this league you have to win,” Kelly told NFL reporter Jay Glazer. “I really loved those players. I'm a huge, huge Geno Smith fan. That was one of the best parts of this experience for me, working with Geno and those guys every day. But hey, we got to win. I get it.”

It’s not going to save the Raiders’ season. At 2-9, they’re only playing for a position in next year’s NFL Draft. But it could impact the future of Carroll, who has been disappointing in his return to the sideline.

With the Chargers, Broncos, Eagles, Texans, Giants, and Chiefs remaining on the schedule, the Raiders could be headed for a 3-14 or worse finish for 2025.