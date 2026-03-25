Mike Conley's playing time with the Minnesota Timberwolves has significantly dropped this season, as the team aims to play younger players in the lineup. Although that is the case, head coach Chris Finch admits it is difficult not to play the 19-year veteran.

While talking with media members on Tuesday, Finch admitted that removing the 38-year-old point guard from the rotation is one of the hardest decisions he's made in his coaching career, according to Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore. Finch compares not playing Conley to committing a crime.

“It's been one of the hardest things I've ever done in coaching, to be honest with you,” said Finch about benching Conley. “Particularly with who he is as a person and a professional, and everything that he's done for us. Feels like a crime against humanity.”

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Mike Conley has played 47 games for the Timberwolves this season, starting in nine of those contests. His playing time dwindled shortly after being traded twice this season (first to the Chicago Bulls, then to the Charlotte Hornets) before being released by Charlotte, only to re-sign with Minnesota.

In the games he's played, Conley is averaging career lows in minutes (17.8), points (4.1), rebounds (1.7), assists (2.9), and steals (0.6). His field goal percentage (31.5%) and three-point percentage (31.1%) are also career lows.

Conley is due to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 campaign. The one-time All-Star will have the opportunity to sign with a new team in the offseason. However, due to a lack of playing time and his age, there is a chance Mike Conley will retire after this season.