What a journey it's been for Sam Darnold. The former Heisman Trophy candidate at USC had a rough start to his NFL career after beginning with the New York Jets. Things did not work out there, but years later, Darnold was able to get an opportunity with the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings, before becoming the clear favorite to start with the Seattle Seahawks last season.

After winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the 12's, Darnold could even become a better quarterback after getting that giant monkey off his back. In a recent article by Fox Sports, Seahawks general manager John Schneider dropped a ‘crazy' take stating that his QB will be better after the SB win.

“Yeah, I know it’s crazy to say that because he won 14 games last year,” Schneider told Eric Williams. “But we’ve always said Sam is just a football player. When you take the quarterbacking out of it – all the quarterback schools and stuff that you go to – he’s just a football player.”

Schneider then had to elaborate on what his quote above meant.

“It means the quarterback isn’t separated from the rest of the team,” Schneider said. “He’s one of the guys. And that means he’s a great leader.”

“He’s going to be that much more comfortable from being around his team,” Schneider continued. “Just his relationship with Coop and Rashid. Like, Rashid came in during the season, so that takes a minute to build chemistry. He gets another year with Jax [Smith-Njigba], and we have a really cool tight end group — [Elijah] Arroyo and [A.J.] Barner did a great job.

“He [Darnold] can play even better.”

If Darnold improves in 2026, then the Seahawks should be the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl once again.

Not all, but most Jets fans were very happy for Darnold after he won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.