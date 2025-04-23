The Minnesota Timberwolves had a golden opportunity to grab a stranglehold of this first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, but they failed to capitalize. The Lakers made adjustments after their Game 1 loss and came out on fire before winning a defensive slugfest 94-85 to even the series at one apiece.

In Game 1, the Timberwolves got basically whatever they wanted on the offensive end on their way to 117 points. In Game 2, it wasn't as easy for them after the Lakers made some changes to their defense. After the game, Wolves star Anthony Edwards shared his view of the Los Angeles defense, via Lakers reporter Harrison Faigen.

“Every time I got the ball, they got in a zone,” Edwards said, per Faigen. He then went on to call the defense “kind of confusing” before confidently exclaiming that he would watch film and be ready for the look in Game 3.

One of the Lakers' shortcomings on paper with their current roster is that they will always have players to hunt on the defensive end of the floor. That is just a byproduct of making the Luka Doncic trade, and Edwards took advantage in Game 1. He attacked the lane relentlessly and was happy to kick the ball out to the perimeter when the Lakers over-helped.

As a result, the Timberwolves set a franchise playoff record with 21 3-pointers on just 42 attempts in Game 1. In Game 2, however, Los Angeles didn't let Edwards get downhill as much and was more responsible with its help when he did get into the lane. JJ Redick's squad limited the 3-point attempts that the Timberwolves got and held them to just 5-for-25 from distance in the win.

Shooting variance plays a part in that, as did foul trouble to a lot of Minnesota's best role players such as Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, both of whom had monster games on Saturday. However, the onus is now on Edwards and the Timberwolves to make the adjustment of their own and respond to how the Lakers are guarding them. We will see what Chris Finch and his staff come up with before Game 3 on Friday in Minnesota.