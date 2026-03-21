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We're back with another prediction and pick inside the NBA as we conclude this upcoming cross-conference series. The Los Angeles Lakers (45-25) will take on the Orlando Magic (38-31), Orlando leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Magic prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are third in the Western Conference following their last 134-126 win over the Miami Heat. They've won eight-straight games and are the hottest team in the NBA right now behind the hottest player in Luka Doncic, looking to continue streaking as the betting favorites here.

The Orlando Magic are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings after falling 130-111 to the Charlotte Hornets. Following an eight-game winning streak, they've dropped their last three heading into this one and hope to snap their skid on their home floor.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Magic Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-105)

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-115)

Over: 233.5 (-105)

Under: 233.5 (-115)

Lakers vs. Magic Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Austin Reaves (hip – Questionable) / Maxi Kleber (back – OUT)

Orlando: Wendell Carter Jr. (rib – Questionable) / Anthony Black (abdominal – OUT) / Jonathan Isaac (knee – OUT) / Franz Wagner (high ankle – OUT)

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic are 22-13 at home this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are 22-13 on the road.

The Lakers have gone 32-9 as betting favorites. The Magic are 10-16 as underdogs.

The Magic are 31-38 ATS overall, 16-19 ATS at home. The Lakers are 41-29 ATS overall, 20-15 ATS on the road.

The Lakers are 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Magic. The Magic are 6-3-1 ATS in those games.

The Lakers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Magic are 4-1 in their last five home games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Lakers' last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Orlando's last seven games.

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Keys to Lakers vs. Magic Matchup

The Lakers and Magic meet for their second and final game this season, Orlando taking the first meeting 110-109 in Los Angeles. The Magic were once again without Franz Wagner during that game, but Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 36 points and Desmond Bane added 22 to put the Magic over the Lakers by a slim margin. Given the current eight-game winning streak the Lakers are currently on, we should be in for another close game as Luka Doncic hopes to continue his otherworldly play towards the end of the regular season.

Doncic is currently averaging 11.7 PPG in the first quarter alone, which leads the entire NBA. Following his latest 60-point performance in a win over the Miami Heat, Doncic has posted scoring totals of 51-30-36-40-60 over his last five games. Leading the NBA in scoring (33.4 PPG), he's making a solid case for MVP over this last 10-game stretch and if the Lakers can finish the season in the West's top-3 seeds, he should be in serious consideration for the award.

The Magic have been making due without their own star in Franz Wagner, recently posting a seven-game winning streak of their own and advancing positions in the standings. However, they've lost their last three games consecutively against streaking teams like the Thunder, Hawks, and Hornets, so they'll certainly need to elevate their play against a hot Lakers team.

Still, with Austin Reaves and LeBron James also contributing at a high level, the Lakers will be a tough team to top as they continue prepping for the NBA Playoffs. James and Deandre Ayton should be able to contain Paolo Banchero from putting up another lopsided total while Luka Doncic will be in position to give them a lead through the first quarter, hoping to hold it through the rest of the game.

Lakers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

The first meeting between these two sides was razor-thin and both teams have seen their fair shar of wins over the last 15 games. With Franz Wagner out once again, not much will change in Orlando's game plan besides trying to contain Luka Doncic early. He's been a menace over the last 10 games, so continue to watch him early as he tries to top yet another 50+ point night on the road.

While Orlando should be able to make this game close on a number of occasions, I expect the Lakers to fully be in control behind Doncic and James while keeping a consistent pace on the road. The Lakers will be looking to get out in transition and run, so I expect Doncic to pull through with late-game heroics if this one gets close.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Los Angeles Lakers to cover while the total hits over.

Final Lakers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 (-105); OVER 233.5 (-105)