In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, Nick Wright responded to Charles Barkley's criticism of the Lakers, despite the team winning eight consecutive games and holding the second seed in the Western Conference. Barkley criticized ESPN for focusing too much on the Lakers and Warriors, claiming the Lakers are just having a “great two weeks.” He argued that teams like the Thunder and Cavaliers deserve more attention and lambasted ESPN's Kendrick Perkins for saying that the Lakers are “saving the NBA”.

“First of all the Lakers are having a great two weeks. He said the Lakers saved the NBA season. That's all them fools on the other network—which we going to be working for next year— that's all they talk about. Let me tell ya'll something. First of all, I want all the smoke. I don't whistle when I walk by the grave yard or anything like that. Hey man, the Lakers are doing great. Got a long way to go, but the reason… the season's been going great for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

While Nick Wright didn't have much to comment about the feud between Perkins and Barkley, the First Things First star took Barkley to task on what he believes is a disingenuous take by Barkley.

“Listen, everybody loves Chuck, but we’ve gotta be honest here,” Wright tweeted. ALL YEAR he’s said the Lakers stink. Not that they’re not the best team in the league. That they’re bad/irrelevant. ALL YEAR he’s minimized anything they’ve done. Then, they trade for Luka and NO ONE was more adamant that it wouldn’t work and that the Mavs were better off this year. Now, that they’re 2nd in the West, and have been the best team in the league for the last 6 weeks, he says they’ve had a good “2 weeks” and we still shouldn’t talk about them.”

Nick then was direct in his thoughts about Barkley's “great two-weeks” comment.

“It’s disingenuous bullsh*t from someone who doesn’t want to admit he’s been wrong about this team every step of the way and it’s OK to say that, despite the fact he’s the funniest/most beloved person in sports TV history.”

The Lakers certainly have looked like a contender for longer than two weeks. Since January, the Lakers are 20-7, even winning five straight games after Anthony Davis injured his abdomen in the team's game against the Hornets. With Luka Dončić, the team's productivity has gotten even better, fueling their latest eight-game win streak that featured successive wins over playoff teams such as the Nuggets, Knicks, Timberwolves, and Clippers.

The Lakers certainly are a contender and the attention they're receiving is certainly earned. The Lakers head to Boston to face the defending NBA Champion Celtics on Saturday at 8:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.