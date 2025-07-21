After the Los Angeles Lakers waived guard Shake Milton to make space for Marcus Smart, they parted ways with another guard in the wake of the signing. Smart agreed to a two-year deal worth $11 million after reaching a buyout with the Washington Wizards. The Lakers waived Milton and Jordan Goodwin to make room for Marcus, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year who helped the Boston Celtics reach their first NBA Finals appearance in 14 years.

The Lakers waived Goodwin after parting ways with Milton, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Jordan Goodwin,” Charania reported. “Goodwin emerged as a key rotation piece for JJ Redick late last season, playing 29 games and four playoff contests. Goodwin and Shake Milton were released to clear space for the arrival of Marcus Smart.”

Smart suffered a partial tear in his right index finger last season, forcing him to miss most of 2024-25 before the Memphis Grizzlies traded him to the Wizards before the trade deadline. Smart averaged 9.3 points on 44.0% shooting, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in 15 games for the Wizards.

After playing in only 20 games for the Grizzlies in 2023-24, Smart's injuries have kept him on the sidelines over the past two seasons. Many wonder what a healthy Smart would look like alongside Lakers All-Star LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who reportedly recruited the veteran guard to head to Los Angeles. At 31, Smart will be teaming up with two future Hall of Fame talents in James and Doncic, and will be a defensive anchor in the Lakers' backcourt.

Between signing veteran center Deandre Ayton and Smart, who defensive-minded vets who've reached the NBA Finals but came short of reaching the promised land, respectively in 2022 and 2023, the Lakers are a better defensive team on paper than they were in the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic reportedly pitched joining the Lakers to veteran Marcus Smart amid a buyout with the Wizards. Perhaps it's what gave the Lakers a significant edge between Smart's agreement with the Wizards and any other potential suitors, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Lakers star Luka Dončić made a direct recruiting pitch to Marcus Smart this week that resonated with the veteran guard,” Stein reported, after Smart's agent Jason Glushon was granted permission by the Wizards to explore potential post-buyout landing spots.”

Lakers fans should be excited about Smart.