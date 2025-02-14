NBA Legend Paul Pierce has ignited speculation about LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers and the possibility of playing alongside his youngest son, Bryce James, following the team’s acquisition of superstar Luka Doncic.

Pierce spoke on the topic in the latest episode of KG Certified and suggested that the blockbuster trade for Doncic could allow LeBron to extend his career in the NBA. The Lakers' addition of Doncic, who is expected to play at an elite level once fully healthy, could relieve some of the burden LeBron has carried by giving the team another franchise-caliber player.

“I think this is something that Bron has been wanting for years from [Anthony Davis],” Pierce said. “If you look at it, this could extend LeBron now to where LeBron can be like okay, if I got Luka playing at this level and we can be a Top 4 seed, I can play a little bit longer now and just sit back and save my energy for the playoffs. I’m going to be here until Bryce gets here because before, he might’ve been like, this is my last year, this isn’t what it is. Now, okay, this is going to extend my career.” s Could Be the Next Chapter

Bryce James, a senior playing at Sierra Canyon High School, has committed to the Arizona Wildcats for the 2025 season. Standing at 6’6”, Bryce brings size and potential that has drawn attention despite being ranked as the 30th-best player in California and a 3-star prospect, per 247 Sports.

While Bryce is currently ranked lower than his older brother Bronny James, who was a 4-star recruit and the seventh-best player in California by the end of his high school career, his size and skill could be promising to NBA scouts as he charts his path forward with the Wildcats next season.

Crucially for LeBron’s potential plans to share the court with his youngest son, Bryce is just two years away from being draft-eligible should his development continue.

But, for now, the Lakers are focused on making a push in the Western Conference. With a 31-20 record, the team sits in fifth place and appears poised for an extended postseason run, riding their best stretch of basketball since the 2020–21 season.

Doncic, who has been managing injury restrictions, is anticipated to be back in full after the All-Star Break, giving the Lakers a significant boost for the second half of the season. The Lakers are three losses ahead of the Clippers and two losses behind the Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference, as they work to establish themselves as strong contenders in the West.

While the future holds questions about LeBron’s longevity, the recent addition of Doncic has opened the door to new possibilities for the Lakers as they close out the season.