The Los Angeles Lakers were recently put in the fire after an article was published about the power struggle of the Buss family, but more specifically, Jeanie Buss. The story also spoke a little about LeBron James, and how Buss allegedly considered trading James to the Los Angeles Clippers, as she felt like he was getting a lot of credit for the team's success, but also not taking accountability for the downfalls.

At the end of the day, it seems like there was an ego problem that Buss may have had with James, but after the story was published, she came out and denied all of those rumors.

“It’s really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama,” Buss said. “To say that it wasn’t appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him.”

Rich Paul, James' agent, recently spoke about the rumors on his podcast with Max Kellerman, and it doesn't seem as if he's quite bothered.

“There’s an article written every day,” Paul said. “Who gives a s—? I don't. You don't know what's true and what's not true. But where there's smoke, there's fire. I seen some stuff that came out, and obviously, they talked about different scenarios in terms of the power we may have.

Rich Paul responds to the ESPN article about Jeanie Buss and LeBron James “Who gives a sh*t… I seen some stuff that came out and obviously they talked about different scenarios in terms of the power we have may have.” (h/t @HeatCulture13)pic.twitter.com/JkgqOteYbi — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 21, 2026

“All I know is there’s an appreciation for guys like Michael Irvin, and there should be. And there d— sure should be appreciation for a guy like LeBron, and I think that often times people decide what not to do for reasons that don’t really have substance to it.”

If Buss was trying to trade James, Paul would actually be one of the first people to know about the deal.

Outside of the James part of the story, it also covered other things regarding the Buss' family dynamic, and how the new ownership group may have turned things upside down for them.