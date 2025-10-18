LSU football hopes to win the SEC this season. The Tigers play Vanderbilt on Saturday, and won't have star linebacker Whit Weeks for the game. Weeks is out due to an ankle injury, per ESPN.

Weeks was expected to warm up before the Vanderbilt game, in the hopes that he would be able to play. The linebacker had been limited in practice during the week. Weeks has a bone bruise.

LSU football is 5-1 on the campaign. The Tigers are also 2-1 in the SEC this season, with their only loss against Ole Miss. The squad is coming off a conference win over South Carolina.

Weeks has been an instrumental part of the LSU defense this season. The linebacker has 25 total tackles on the campaign. He also has 1.5 sacks. The linebacker is coming off a stellar 2024 season, that saw him record 120 total tackles.

LSU needs a win Saturday over Vanderbilt

The Tigers want to reach the College Football Playoff this season. Head coach Brian Kelly has not been able to get to the CFP yet, while coaching at the school.

There is definitely pressure on Kelly to earn a CFP berth this year. Following a win earlier this season, Kelly sparred with a reporter in a tense postgame moment. Kelly later apologized to the reporter.

LSU already has one loss in the SEC, and the program would love to run the table at this point. A win over Vanderbilt would keep LSU's hopes alive for a CFP berth. The Tigers have conference wins this season over South Carolina and Florida.

Saturday starts a pivotal and brutal three-game stretch for LSU. The Tigers play Vanderbilt Saturday, then have games in the upcoming weeks against Texas A&M and Alabama. LSU will position itself as arguably the best team in the league if they can win all three contests.

LSU and Vanderbilt play Saturday at 12:00 ET. Both teams enter the game ranked in the AP Top 25.