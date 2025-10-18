The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed plenty of legendary October moments, but Shohei Ohtani’s latest performance in Game 4 of the NLCS vs. the Milwaukee Brewers may stand above them all. The two-way phenom's historic outing not only carried the Dodgers to back-to-back World Series appearances, but also drew one of the most powerful nods of respect a player can receive from New York Yankees icon and 2025 Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia.

In Game 4, Ohtani erased his postseason struggles with a performance for the ages. After batting just .182 with two hits and one RBI over the first three games of the series, what followed at home was pure baseball brilliance. He delivered six-plus scoreless innings, struck out 10, and allowed only two hits. At the plate, he crushed three towering home runs, each one further electrifying the Dodger Stadium crowd. When the final out landed, the NLCS MVP trophy was in his hands, and the Dodgers were celebrating a commanding four-game sweep.

Only hours later, Sabathia took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his reaction to the top-shelf performance. The 2009 World Series champion, respected throughout baseball, offered the highest compliments an athlete could receive.

“The best baseball player ever cuz… enjoy the Sho!!”

The message quickly went viral, signaling that Sabathia’s words were more than casual praise. His acknowledgment placed Ohtani in a class reserved for generational icons — a player capable of redefining what’s possible on a baseball field. Coming from a Cooperstown inductee who mastered his craft for nearly two decades, it was validation of the Dodgers superstar's unprecedented impact.

That unforgettable night also reinforced why the Dodgers remain baseball’s model of excellence. The team’s mix of elite pitching, explosive offense, and unshakable chemistry continues to drive their pursuit of another World Series berth.

That impact now extends beyond a single night. With L.A. chasing back-to-back World Series championships, the Dodgers are writing another chapter in a franchise with a storied history. The 31-year-old's combination of pitching dominance and offensive firepower has energized a fan base already dreaming of another parade through the city.

Sabathia’s post was the punctuation mark to a defining moment — a Hall of Famer’s salute to a two-way superstar whose legend is still being written.