The Lakers are fighting for a playoff spot in the 2024-25 NBA season, with Anthony Davis having a dream of a season, averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.4 percent.

However, the Lakers have some serious issues to adjust to going forward, one of them being the defense, an area where the team hasn't been at its best. They're ranked 28th in points allowed in the paint and 25th in giving up second-chance points in the league. This has led Davis to push harder for more help in the frontcourt.

In a conversation with Shams Charania for ESPN, Davis made it clear he believes the Lakers need a proper center.

“I think we need another big,” Davis said. “I've always been at my best when I've been the four. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the five, and I'm at the four. Our 2020 team was the perfect construction: shooters, defensive dogs, scorers, size, and everyone knowing their role.”

Recently, Shams Charania talked about how serious this situation is during an NBA Countdown segment.

“This isn't about LeBron James,” Charania explained. “Anthony Davis is in his prime and wants to win another championship. He told me his motivation with LeBron is to bring another title to LA. They never got that 2020 parade, and this stems from his desire to win.”

Davis has been requesting a center since 2023, but so far, the Lakers haven't taken any action to address the issue. Right now, their main option is Jaxson Hayes, who has improved but isn't a strong rim protector like Brook Lopez or Jarrett Allen. Without a reliable center to handle those duties, Davis ends up having to do too much on defense, which leaves the team open to scoring threats in the paint.

The Lakers do have some valuable trade options, like their 2029 and 2031 first-round picks, which could help them bring in someone who can make a difference. Possible targets include Nikola Vucevic, Myles Turner, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jakob Poeltl. But if the Lakers don't make a move, they risk upsetting Davis, who sees this as a crucial step to winning another title.

Charania has warned that ignoring Davis' concerns could hurt the team's chances of competing for a championship and harm their relationship with him. The Lakers are currently 25-18 and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They're in a good spot to make it to the playoffs but need to make changes before the February 6 deadline to take full advantage of Davis' prime and chase another championship.