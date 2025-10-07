Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to miss all of the preseason as he continues to progress from a glute injury, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

James has been sidelined since the start of the Lakers' training camp with what head coach JJ Redick described as “nerve irritation in the glute.” While Los Angeles and their fans would obviously want LeBron healthy for the preseason, there is no major concern surrounding this injury.

James has been sidelined since the start of the Lakers' training camp with what head coach JJ Redick described as "nerve irritation in the glute." While Los Angeles and their fans would obviously want LeBron healthy for the preseason, there is no major concern surrounding this injury.

LeBron has already started doing workouts on the court, and the goal is for him to be available for Opening Night on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors. As of right now, it does not appear that his status is in jeopardy, but the Lakers will provide further updates on his health over the next two weeks.

Along with James being out, Los Angeles did not have Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, Maxi Kleber, or Adou Thiero either for their second preseason game on Sunday against the Warriors.

As he gets ready to begin his historic 23rd year in the NBA, James will be closely monitored by the Lakers throughout the season, and especially now during the first few weeks of the new season, since he is recovering from this glute injury.

James has made plenty of headlines throughout the preseason despite being out with his injury, specifically regarding the possibility of him retiring.

On Monday, LeBron teased an important “Second Decision” as a potential parody to his infamous “The Decision” in 2010, when the superstar decided to join the Miami Heat in free agency. Ultimately, this social media announcement was nothing more than an advertisement and James announcing a new partnership with Hennessy.

While his upcoming retirement continues to be put on hold, James is reaching the point of his career where minutes no longer come at a premium. The Lakers have made it clear that they will not be pushing the soon-to-be 41-year-old and that they are playing the long game when it comes to his overall minutes.

Last season, James played in 70 games, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor. He helped lead the Lakers to the 3-seed in the Western Conference, ultimately falling short in the first round of the playoffs to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With new additions like Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia, plus Luka Doncic looking like he is in the best shape of his career since his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles is entering the 2025-26 NBA season with high championship goals.

That is why LeBron James' health remains Redick and the Lakers' top priority at the start of the year. While it is possible the team could sneak in a preseason game for LeBron, the overarching belief is that they will wait to have him play until the regular season begins.