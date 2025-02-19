SAN FRANCISCO, CA — It's been nearly three weeks since the Dallas Mavericks traded franchise megastar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and people around the league are still taking in the league-changing move. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, for one, still doesn't understand it.

While Doncic didn't make the NBA All-Star team due to injury, Edwards did as a reserve and was plenty vocal during the weekend about the move that changed the trajectory of the Western Conference for at least the next decade.

Luka Doncic gets support from Anthony Edwards amid rumored weight issues

When the Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers earlier this month, reports after the deal cited the team's growing concern with his shape. One report stated that Doncic was pushing 270 lbs while continuously struggling to maintain his reported fondness for alcohol and hookah.

Another stated that the Mavs were concerned the Slovenian superstar would not immediately agree to the five-year, $345 million deal he was set to be eligible for this summer. That was proven wrong, as Luka Doncic stated in his introductory press conference with the Lakers.

But the more time passes, everything seems to be coming back to Doncic's shape and whether he would ever take it seriously enough to take the Mavericks to the NBA Championship.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who faced off against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals last season, was asked about the rumors surrounding Doncic's weight.

“Reports said Luka Doncic was 270 lbs,” a reporter said to Edwards. “What’s the heaviest you’ve been, maybe in the off-season?”

“240 lbs,” Edwards responded. “I hope they ain’t trade me when I was 240.”

Anthony Edwards was then asked if Luka Doncic appeared to be 270 or if that report was a little harsh on the new Lakers star.

“He didn't look 270 to me,” Edwards replied. “Man, he averages 30 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. I don't give a damn if you're 300 lbs. You're fine with me.”

Even the first-time All-Star from the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, called it the “craziest trade” that he's ever witnessed.

“I mean, I haven't had the chance to play against both Lakers and Mavs ever since it happened,” Victor Wembanyama said during his media availability on Saturday afternoon. “What I remember from it, what really strikes me is how the Mavs fans are hurting, how they feel. It's really something that I think was a strong emotion. Otherwise, Mavs are still a contenders, Lakers are still contenders. It's very competitive. They traded for very good players. It's interesting, we'll see how it goes. In the 2 weeks after, it’s still the craziest trade I’ve ever seen.”

Luka Doncic, who is coming off of a calf strain, was able to play in two games for the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the All-Star Break. Head coach JJ Redick told members of the media that Doncic will be on a minutes restriction tomorrow night against the Charlotte Hornets, but doesn't expect that restriction to go on for much longer, according to ClutchPoints' David Yapkowitz.

Doncic, who suffered the calf strain on Christmas Day 2024, has played in two games with the Lakers, averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 23.5 minutes of play.

Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, is in the midst of a career-season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The three-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 27.5 points to go along with his 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and a career-high 41.4 percent from three.

Edwards and the Timberwolves will get their first look at Doncic, LeBron James, and the new-look Lakers on Thursday, February 27th in Los Angeles.