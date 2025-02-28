The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers a day after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers did have a few injury scares to some of their key players, and LeBron James was one of them. Luckily, he was able to finish the game, but his status against the Clippers could possibly be up in the air, according to James.

“LeBron James says his hamstring is not a concern and he will determine his status for Friday’s Clippers game after waking up tomorrow,” ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Lakers have been cautious with James this season, and he's given himself extended time to rest with the certain injuries that he's had. At the end of the day, if James feels like he can play, he's going to be on the floor.

For the past few weeks, the Lakers have been on a roll as one of the hottest teams in the league, and this was even before they acquired Luka Doncic. They're going to want to continue this momentum, and James being available down the stretch will be big for them.

Doncic's status against the Clippers will also be up in the air, as he announced after beating the Timberwolves that he'll likely be questionable.

Not having Doncic nor James could be bad, and the hope is that one, or both of them, are able to play. This game should also mean a little more because it's the battle of LA. For the past few years, the Clippers have had the Lakers number, but this season, things might be a little different.

It'll be interesting to see what James' availability will look like today, and if he's not able to go, the Lakers have a surplus of wing players that will have to step up in his absence.