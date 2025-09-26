The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2025-26 season with both excitement and uncertainty. Luka Doncic is fully in place as the franchise centerpiece, LeBron James is still defying Father Time, and new additions offer the team a fresh look. Optimism surrounds this roster, though there’s already a looming question mark. Who belongs in the starting five, and who might be better suited to lead the second unit? That battle will play out in training camp. One particular Laker finds himself at risk of losing his job.

Smart additions, but not a splash

The Lakers didn’t make a blockbuster move this summer. However, they did quietly improve their roster around Doncic and James without giving up major assets. Their biggest addition was Deandre Ayton. He is a clear upgrade over the patchwork centers who filled in after Anthony Davis’ departure. Yes, they lost three-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith. That said, the Lakers countered by adding sharpshooter Jake LaRavia and defensive stalwart Marcus Smart. It wasn’t an all-in offseason, which explains the muted reaction from some critics. Still, it was a productive one that preserves flexibility for bigger moves down the line.

Smart, brought in after a buyout with Washington, is the biggest swing piece. The Lakers view him as a defensive anchor in the starting lineup. If he delivers, the roster instantly looks more balanced. If not, Rui Hachimura may reclaim a starting spot despite his defensive shortcomings. Offensively, the team should be in good shape. Doncic is poised for a bounce-back season, Ayton should thrive in pick-and-roll actions, and LeBron could benefit from the most open looks of his career. The offense should flow. The bigger question is whether Ayton and the wings can hold up defensively.

Here we will look at and discuss the Los Angeles Lakers player in danger of losing starting job in 2025-26 training camp.

Rui Hachimura sits in the hot seat

Among all the Lakers starters, Hachimura stands out as the player most in danger of losing his job. Entering his sixth season, Hachimura has built a reputation as a solid scorer and dependable floor spacer. He played well in a starting role last year. Yet, in the bigger picture, Hachimura faces stiffer competition than ever before.

The Lakers' real questions are on the wing. Austin Reaves is almost certain to start, but his defensive shortcomings against opposing guards have opened the door for lineup experimentation. That puts Hachimura directly in the crosshairs. If Redick opts to start Smart for defense, or even go smaller by sliding Reaves and Smart together in the backcourt, Hachimura could be the odd man out.

Marcus Smart changes the calculus

The arrival of Smart could completely alter the Lakers’ starting five. The former Defensive Player of the Year is one of the league’s premier point-of-attack defenders. He can cover the exact weaknesses exposed when Reaves plays next to Doncic. By pairing Doncic with Smart, the Lakers can allow their superstar to focus on offense while Smart absorbs the toughest defensive assignments.

However, adding Smart to the starting group creates a domino effect. If Reaves, LeBron, and Ayton are all guaranteed spots, that leaves only one open frontcourt slot. Hachimura could lose it to Smart, with LeBron sliding up to power forward. Alternatively, Redick might prefer Jarred Vanderbilt or LaRavia, both of whom offer more defensive length and versatility. In any case, Hachimura’s grasp on the starting small forward/power forward role looks shaky.

The case for Hachimura staying in the lineup

To Hachimura’s credit, he has grown more comfortable in the Lakers’ system. Last season he improved his defense enough to at least hold his own. He spaces the floor well for Doncic’s drives and can punish smaller defenders in the mid-range. Perhaps most importantly, he has shown that he thrives when starting but becomes inconsistent as a bench option. That track record might give Redick pause before demoting him.

If the Lakers value continuity and balance, Hachimura still makes sense. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands. His offensive gravity keeps defenses honest. Pairing him with Ayton also ensures the Lakers aren’t too small up front. For a team already worried about defense, however, his limitations could outweigh his offensive perks.

Why the bench might be better for him

Moving Hachimura to the bench isn’t necessarily a punishment. It could be a strategic move. As the sixth man, he could become the focal point of the second unit. That could give him more touches and opportunities to score. That role could also give the Lakers better defensive balance in the starting lineup with Smart, Vanderbilt, or LaRavia.

The Lakers have enough top-end talent with Doncic, James, and Ayton to carry the offense. What they need most is defensive reliability and role players who can cover weaknesses. That’s not Hachimura’s specialty.

Article Continues Below

Projected Lakers starting five

If training camp goes as expected, the likely starting group could look like this:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Marcus Smart / Jake LaRavia

PF: LeBron James

C: Deandre Ayton

That leaves Rui Hachimura in a prime sixth-man role, anchoring the bench offense. It’s not a demotion so much as a recalibration.

A defining camp ahead

Rui Hachimura enters the 2025-26 training camp as the Laker most at risk of losing his starting spot. The arrival of Marcus Smart and the flexibility offered by Vanderbilt and LaRavia all point to a crowded forward rotation. Yes, Hachimura has made real progress. That said, his inconsistency and defensive limitations may ultimately push him to the bench.

For the Lakers, this is about building the most balanced lineup possible around Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Whether he remains a starter or shifts into a bench role, Hachimura will still be critical to Los Angeles’ championship hopes. The question is whether he can prove in camp that he deserves to keep his place among the first five.